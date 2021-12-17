Tampa group of volunteers successfully rescue 39 people from Afghanistan

The group says evacuees are expected to arrive Saturday morning at JFK International Airport in New York

NEW YORK — It has been months since the U.S. pulled its military out of Afghanistan. While many were able to escape the Taliban takeover, some were unfortunately left behind.

That's why a small team of volunteers based out of Tampa took it upon themselves to head back to the country and rescue those who remained. Members of "Project DYNAMO" say on Friday morning they were able to successfully rescue 39 American citizens and lawful residents of the United States, including an 11-month-old child, from Afghanistan.

The group says volunteers were able to get those being rescued to a safe house near the capital city of Kabul. While there, evacuees were given the necessary vaccinations, food, water and COVID-19 testing before being transported to Kabul International Airport.

Project DYNAMO says the group of evacuees eventually boarded two planes and are expected to arrive Saturday morning at JFK International Airport in New York. The group says everyone on the flights has already passed inspection from the U.S. Department of State.

“This is the first known major airlift rescue with American boots on the ground since the U.S. government abandoned the country of Afghanistan in August,” said James Judge, a spokesman for Project DYNAMO. “We are proud to announce that the evacuees and two DYNAMO team members are now safely out of Afghan airspace at this time and on their way home to America.”