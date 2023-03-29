After being missing since January when she walked away from Conway Jr. High School in Arkansas, Tanvi Marupally has now been located safe in Tampa.

CONWAY, Ark. — Tanvi Marupally who had been missing since January 17 after walking away from Conway Jr. High School has been located and found safe in Florida.

Her family previously mentioned that things had been stressful for Tanvi and her family. They think she may have run away due to the possibility of moving back to India— which was something Tanvi didn't want to do.

She had been missing for over two months and during that time the community of Conway conducted several searches, and they were met with no luck.

In an effort to expand the search outside of Arkansas, a representative of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children explained that missing posters for Tanvi would be shown on gas station screens in Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Tennessee— which began to appear on March 13.

According to reports she was found through a tip received from a Tampa resident and her parents have already been notified.

Both Conway Police and the Tampa Police Department worked together to locate Tanvi.

Now, officers with Conway Police are headed to Florida to bring her home.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released the following statement regarding the situation:

"We're so happy to share the news that Tanvi Marupally has been found safe. Thanks to an alert citizen who called us at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the 15-year-old was found in Tampa, Florida, about 1,000 miles away from her home in Conway, Arkansas. Tanvi vanished on Jan. 17, 2023. A huge thank you to everyone who shared Tanvi's story and helped find her. Conway Police is working with the U.S. Marshals to bring her back to Conway. More details to come."

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.