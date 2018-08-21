Through sunglasses, telescopes, filters and smartphones, millions of Americans spent this day one year ago — Aug. 21, 2017 — looking skyward to see a total eclipse of the sun that spanned from coast to coast.

The path of totality — a 70-mile wide area where day became night for about two minutes — started over Government Point, Oregon, continued through the heartland and all the way to Key Bay, South Carolina. It was the first coast-to-coast eclipse in 99 years.

You would think with all the national hoopla, everyone was going to be able to see the full show no matter where they were, but the path of totality only reached parts of 12 states.

GALLERY: 2017 total solar eclipse

Solar Eclipse 2017
01 / 25
MADRAS, OR - AUGUST 21: In this NASA handout, this composite image of eleven pictures shows the progression of a total solar eclipse at Madras High School on August 21, 2017 in Madras, Oregon. (Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images)
02 / 25
COLUMBIA, SC - AUGUST 21: People watch a solar eclipse during a minor league baseball game at Spirit Communications Park August 21, 2017 in Columbia, South Carolina. The astrological occurrence marked the first transcontinental total solar eclipse in 99 years. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
03 / 25
Minor league baseball players Dash Winningham (34) and Justin Brantley (4), with the Columbia Fireflies, watch a solar eclipse at Spirit Communications Park August 21, 2017 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
04 / 25
HIAWATHA, KS - AUGUST 21: The sun is seen in full eclipse over a park on August 21, 2017 in Hiawatha, Kansas. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
05 / 25
In this NASA handout, the umbra, or moon's shadow, passes over Earth during the total eclipse Monday, August 21, 2017. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)
06 / 25
MENAN, ID - AUGUST 21: The Madison County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol watch the eclipse atop horses on Menan Butte to watch the eclipse on August 21, 2017 in Menan, Idaho. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
07 / 25
People watch the partial solar eclipse in Bogota on August 21, 2017. Venezuela today / AFP PHOTO / Raul Arboleda (Photo credit should read RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images)
08 / 25
MENAN, ID - AUGUST 21: A girl uses bespoke eclipse glasses to watch the eclipse on Menan Butte August 21, 2017 in Menan, Idaho. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
09 / 25
AUGUST 21: In this NASA handout, the Moon transits across the Sun, as seen in 304 angstrom extreme ultraviolet light during the total eclipse Monday, August 21, 2017. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)
10 / 25
ROSS LAKE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 21 (EDITORS NOTE: Multiple exposures were combined to produce this image.) In this NASA handout composite image, the progression of a partial solar eclipse August 21, 2017 over Ross Lake, in Northern Cascades National Park, Washington. A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
11 / 25
MENAN, ID - AUGUST 21: Locals and travelers from around the world gather on Menan Butte to watch the eclipse on August 21, 2017 in Menan, Idaho. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
12 / 25
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 21: People gather at the Lincoln Memorial to watch the solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. During the eclipse, Washington D.C. residents will see the moon cover 81 percent of the sun at its peak. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
13 / 25
A total solar eclipse is seen on Monday, August 21, 2017 from onboard a NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center'S Gulfstream III 25,000 feet above the Oregon coast. (NASA)
14 / 25
COLUMBIA, SC - AUGUST 21: People gather at Spirit Communications Park to watch minor league baseball and a total solar eclipse August 21, 2017 in Columbia, South Carolina. The astrological occurrence marked the first transcontinental total solar eclipse in 99 years. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
15 / 25
GARDEN CITY, NY - AUGUST 21: Attendee drawn artwork adorns the sidewalk during a partial eclipse of the sun at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
16 / 25
ISLE OF PALMS, SC - AUGUST 21: Val Carney, 43, of Asheville, N.C., builds her sand tribute to the solar eclipse as eclipse fans wait for the clouds to clear so they can view the total solar eclipse from the one of last vantage points where totality will be visible on August 21, 2017 in Isle of Palms, S.C. It's been 99 years since a total solar eclipse crossed the country from the Pacific to the Atlantic. The total solar eclipse on June 8, 1918, crossed the States from Washington to Florida. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
17 / 25
A visitor looks at a black box installed for the public, which reflects the partial solar eclipse, at the National Autonomous University of Mexico Institute of Astronomy in Mexico City on August 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / OMAR TORRES (Photo credit should read OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)
18 / 25
President Donald Trump looks up toward the Solar Eclipse on the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
19 / 25
MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 21: Joanna Anato-Lopez and Javier Lopez view the solar eclipse at The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science on August 21, 2017 in Miami, Florida. While Miami was not in the path of totality for the solar eclipse, around 77 percent of the sun was covered by the moon during the peak time of the partial eclipse. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
20 / 25
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC - AUGUST 21: Molly Moser, from Denver, Colorado, watches the first solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in over 99 years in the Atlantic Ocean August 21, 2017 on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Millions of people are expected to watch as the eclipse cuts a path of totality 70 miles wide across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
21 / 25
Cherri Haghighit views the start of the total solar eclipse at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California, on August 21, 2017. Emotional sky-gazers on the US West Coast cheered and applauded Monday as the Sun briefly vanished behind the Moon -- a rare total solar eclipse that will stretch across North America for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
22 / 25
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: A man uses a viewing box during the solar eclipse at 'Top of the Rock' observatory at Rockefeller Center, August 21, 2017 in New York City. While New York City is not in the path of totality for the solar eclipse, around 72 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon during the peak time of the partial eclipse. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
23 / 25
People watch the start of the solar eclipse and raise their hands in prayer in an eclipse viewing event led by Native American elders, at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell on August 21, 2017. The Sun started to vanish behind the Moon as the partial phase of the so-called Great American Eclipse began Monday, with millions of eager sky-gazers soon to witness "totality" across the nation for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
24 / 25
People watch the start of the solar eclipse at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell on August 21, 2017. The Sun started to vanish behind the Moon as the partial phase of the so-called Great American Eclipse began Monday, with millions of eager sky-gazers soon to witness "totality" across the nation for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
25 / 25
The totality of the Great American Eclipse is seen over a T-Rex statue on August 21, 2017, at Casper, Wyoming. Emotional sky-gazers stood transfixed across North America Monday as the Sun vanished behind the Moon in a rare total eclipse that swept the continent coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / Gene Blevins (Photo credit should read GENE BLEVINS/AFP/Getty Images)

Here are just ten of the countless captured moments that marked the day.

First stop: Oregon

Madras, Oregon, with a population of 6,729, saw its number eclipsed by the estimated 100,000 people who came to see the totality. Madras was almost directly in the center of the path. WATCH

Lineup of planes

Drivers had to sit for hours trying to get out of Madras on the two-lane highway. It was mirrored by the number of small planes lining up to take off from the town's airfield. WATCH

The view from 25,000 feet

As the eclipse traveled east into Idaho, F-15 pilots from Mountain Home Air Force Base teamed up with National Geographic to get a birdseye view. WATCH

Backyard becomes astronomer campground

Then it was off to tiny Glendo, Wyoming. The 203 residents welcomed thousands of people. One man turned his home into a campground for visiting astronomers. WATCH

After crossing the Nebraska wheat fields and kissing the northeast corner of Kansas, the show headed to the Show Me State to show off for Missouri.

Longest totality is just dress rehearsal

Illinois was up next, and it was a special treat for the folks in Carbondale. They had the longest stretch of totality in the country — 2 minutes, 40.2 seconds. WATCH

This was a dress rehearsal for them. Carbondale gets to see an even longer total eclipse in 2024.

Eclipse engagement

From there, the darkness skirted Kentucky, then through Tennessee. It was there, on a rooftop in Sweetwater, where a couple watched the eclipse's "diamond ring." Then the boyfriend got on one knee and proposed with his own diamond ring. WATCH

The eclipse then did a drive-by of Georgia and North Carolina before the final hurrah through South Carolina.

Doubleheader: Baseball and an eclipse

Fans in Columbia, SC, took part in a doubleheader: a total eclipse and a minor league baseball game. They called it the "Total Eclipse Of The Park." WATCH

Shadow upon the Earth

The eclipse left its impression, or at least its shadow, on the Earth. Here was the view from the International Space Station.

Eclipse shadow on Earth
In this NASA handout, the umbra, or moon's shadow, passes over Earth during the total eclipse Monday, August 21, 2017. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)
NASA

Space Station in transit

Here's what the International Space Station looked like from the ground as it passed in front of the eclipse. This video was made from a series of photos shot from a camera at 1,500 frames per second because of how fast the station was moving. WATCH

VR view of the show

Nothing compares to actually being there, but this is pretty close — a 360 degree virtual reality look at the event from Idaho. WATCH

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be April 8, 2024. That one will travel diagonally from Texas to Maine. People in the path of totality will experience a peak of 4 1/2 minutes of darkness — about twice the length of the 2017 eclipse.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA