The two met back in 2018 in the frozen food aisle of the store.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was both a walk down the grocery aisle and the wedding aisle for a couple at the Trader Joe's in Columbia.

Sabrina and Mervin held a wedding ceremony at store located on Forest Drive on Saturday. The couple actually tied the knot in July but they decided to do another special celebration at the place where they first met.

Sabrina worked at Trader Joe's and met Mervin in May 2018 in the frozen aisle.

Sabrina's coworkers put together the ceremony where they all walked through the doors straight to the wine section where everyone celebrated the couple's big day.

"This was a new start to my life and he is a very special part of that new start - bride," Sabrina said.

"I really found a treasure here hidden at Trader Joe's and I'm loving every minute of it," said Mervin.