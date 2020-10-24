'I voted for a guy named Trump,' the president says after voting in Florida

There were several hundred supporters gathered with flags and signs outside the library in West Palm Beach, Florida where the president voted Saturday.

President Donald Trump casted his ballot Saturday morning in West Palm Beach, Florida, and he told reporters afterward: “I voted for a guy named Trump.”

West Palm Beach is located near Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club. The president used to vote in New York but changed his residency to Florida last year.

There were several hundred supporters gathered with flags and signs outside the library where he voted, and there were chants of “four more years.”

The president wore a mask while voting but took it off as he approached reporters to make comments afterward in the building.

Trump said it was “a very secure vote." He went on to say that it was "much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that.”

Democrat Joe Biden had not voted yet Saturday morning, but is likely to do so in person in Delaware on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Delaware doesn't offer early, in-person voting like Florida.

Trump said at a Florida rally on Friday that he likes being able to vote in person. “I’m old fashioned, I guess,” the president said.