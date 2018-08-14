LONDON — A man crashed a car into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London, injuring two pedestrians Tuesday in an incident British police are investigating as a terror attack.

London police say an incident in which a car was driven into a barrier near the Houses of Parliament appears to be a deliberate act.

The driver of the car — in his late 20s — was arrested at the scene on suspicion of terrorism offenses. Few other details about him, his identity or a possible motive were released. No one else was in the car and no weapons were found with him. The suspect is not cooperating with the police.

London Assistant Police Commissioner Neil Basu says no other suspects have been identified and there is no "intelligence" of further danger to London.

The incident, which took place at 7:37 a.m. local time (2:37 a.m. ET), led to a large police operation and took place close to the site of another terrorist attack in London last year. None of the pedestrians' injuries are life-threatening.

Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018

The Houses of Parliament are ringed by steel and concrete security barriers.

An unnamed eyewitness told British broadcaster the BBC the driver "drove at speed" toward the barriers and that his actions looked deliberate. The eyewitness said the car appeared to swerve into a pedestrian crossing before slamming into the barriers.

Although no motive was immediately identified in Tuesday's incident, Britain's capital has been subject to a series of terrorist attacks in recent years.

In June 2017, seven people were killed and dozens injured when three men — eventually shot and killed by police — rammed pedestrians with a car at London Bridge and then went on a stabbing rampage at nearby Borough Market. The Islamic State militant group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also in June last year, a British man drove a van into Muslim worshippers near Finsbury Park Mosque, in north London. A man who had earlier collapsed near the scene died. Investigators concluded the attacker had developed an extremist hatred of Muslims.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured during a bombing attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May 2017. The Islamic State group claimed the 22-year-old British perpetrator of Libyan descent as one of its own.

Three people — a police officer and two civilians — were killed and dozens wounded by a lone attacker near Britain's Parliament in London in March last year. The attacker was shot and killed by police. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility.

