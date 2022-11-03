Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dies at 71

In a long-running career, William Hurt earned three consecutive Academy Award nominations for Best Actor, winning for 1985's “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

NEW YORK — William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor who starred in films like "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "Broadcast News," "The Big Chill," "Body Heat" and "Children of a Lesser God," has died at the age of 71.

His son, Will, posted a statement online confirming his father died Sunday of natural causes.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time,” Will's statement said. He told The Hollywood Reporter that Hurt died at his home in Portland, Oregon.

His death was also confirmed to Variety by a close friend.

During the mid-1980s, Hurt earned three consecutive Academy Award nominations for Best Actor. He won the Oscar for "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and then was nominated for "Children of a Lesser God" and "Broadcast News." In 2005, Hurt earned a supporting actor nomination for less than 10 minutes of screen time in "A History of Violence."

After his screen debut in 1980’s Paddy Chayefsky-scripted “Altered States” as a psychopathologist studying schizophrenia and experimenting with sensory deprivation, Hurt quickly emerged as one of the 1980s foremost leading men.

He also starred in the 1998 "Lost in Space" movie, Steven Spielberg's "A.I. Artificial Intelligence," "Into the Wild" and "Vantage Point.

Younger audiences may recognize Hurt from his recent appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He played Thaddeus Ross in a number of Marvel films including "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Black Widow."