Bathe in ranch? Wingstop to offer limited-edition ranch-inspired soap

Fans will be able to smell the craveable Wingstop ranch while bathing — appetizing much?

DALLAS — Lovers of Wingstop ranch might be taking it too far with this stunt — ranch-inspired soap?

"Fans claim that Wingstop's ranch is so good, they'd bathe in it," a news release from the chicken wing chain said in a news release.

And now they're prayers could be answered. On March 10, National Ranch Day, Wingstop and Buff City Soap are giving the first 100 fans a bar of ranch-scented, ranch-inspired soaps.

To keep the celebration ongoing, guests can get a free side of ranch with the code "FREERANCH" on Wingstop.com and the app all day on March 10.

Let's get into the smell of the ranch soap. The bar of soap replicates the beloved signature recipe found at Wingstop restaurants everywhere. The soap features notes of buttermilk, parsley and dill.

"The soap itself is a milky, speckled texture, resembling a cup of ranch packed with seasoning, complete with faux veggie toppers," the restaurant said.

However, no matter how delicious the soap may smell, or even look, the brands caution not to slurp up the soapy suds. Leave the taste-testing to the actual ranch dip from Wingstop.