FBI: Man shot outside of CIA headquarters after pulling out a weapon

MCLEAN, Va. — A man was shot outside the Central Intelligence Agency's headquarters in McLean, Virginia, on Monday evening after emerging from his vehicle with a weapon, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The man has been taken to a hospital in the area for his injuries, the FBI tweeted.

The agency did not provide any further details about the shooting, but both the CIA and FBI said hours earlier that officers responded to a "suspicious vehicle" located outside of the CIA headquarters.

The subject was wounded & has been transported to a hospital for medical attention. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) May 4, 2021

Video from the scene outside CIA headquarters shows multiple law enforcement vehicles surround the vehicle outside of the main gate.

Full statement from FBI below pic.twitter.com/qRcvL0D6U2 — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) May 4, 2021

CBS News reports that a source nearby the scene heard 13 shots fired.

A CIA spokesperson told the news organization that its compound was not breached and the only agency personnel involved were its Security Protective Officers, who were working alongside local law enforcement.