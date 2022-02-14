Louisiana man freed after new evidence found in 1977 attempted rape conviction

For almost 30 years, Vincent Simmons tried getting a new trial, maintaining he was innocent.

MARKSVILLE, La. — A Louisiana man is now free after spending decades in prison for a crime new evidence may prove he didn't commit.

CBS News reports a judge on Monday ruled that 69-year-old Vincent Simmons did not get a fair trial in 1977. That year, Simmons was convicted of attempted aggravated rape of twin 14-year-old sisters.

However, for almost 30 years, Simmons tried getting a new trial, maintaining he was innocent. Monday's hearing came after new evidence was uncovered by CBS News.

The first was that a medical report shows a doctor claimed one of the sisters was a virgin, despite the fact she claimed she was raped. The report also claimed there was no evidence of sexual assault. CBS News says the medical examination was done two weeks after the girls said they were raped.

Another critical bit of evidence was the testimony both sisters provided the sheriff's office. The sisters originally said they had no idea who Simmons was and that "all Black people look alike," according to CBS News.