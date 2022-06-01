Space Force to launch new experimental satellites in Cape Canaveral

The satellites are meant to help detect any missile launches that could potentially pose a threat to the United States and its allies.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Space enthusiasts can watch a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket lift off Thursday evening from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Brevard County.

The launch window is set to open around 6 p.m.

Viewers will be able to watch at Space.com. Locals can pick up tickets here.

According to the Kennedy Space Center, this rocket will launch experimental warning satellites that are equipped with new infrared sensors that can detect heat from the plumes of missile launches.