St. Petersburg sailor killed in attack receives Purple Heart

“Mo” Haitham was killed Dec. 6, 2019, in a mass shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One year later, the emotions are still raw.

Members of Mohammad Haitham’s family, including his mother Evelyn Brady, traveled to Pensacola this weekend to mark one year since the attack.

Haitham and two others killed in the attack received the Purple Heart medal in separate ceremonies this weekend. The three were also honored during a special wreath-laying on Friday.

“I’m still feeling numb,” said Haitham’s mother, Evelyn Brady, by telephone Saturday evening.

She has previously expressed how proud she is of her son for deciding to follow in her footsteps joining the Navy, but how much she misses him at the same time.

Brady says she plans to attend a candlelight vigil Sunday night to mark one year since a gunman targeted classrooms at the Naval Air Station in a mass shooting which was later classified a terror attack.

Mohammad “Mo” Haitham was just 19 when he was killed and had graduated the year prior from Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg where he was a track star.

His family says he’s been credited with confronting the gunman before his death.

“We’re thankful that you were willing to stand your post, and we’re thankful that he was willing to stand to watch,” said Chaplain Lt. Michael Smith during this weekend’s medal ceremony.

Cmdr. Michael Lofgren of Naval Aviation Schools Command explained Haitham’s sacrifice will be remembered for years to come.

“Mo’s legacy will impact every single young man and woman who enters building 633 and views his memorial,” Lofgren said. “They will ask, who was Petty Officer Haitham and what is his story?

“ When they learn the answer, which we will ensure they will, their resolve to serve to their fullest capacity will be that much more.”

