x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

military-news

The United States Air Force Band plays a musical tribute this Memorial Day

It's a tribute to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to their county.

CULPEPER, Va. — It's a tribute that will bring a tear to your eye. 

The United States Air Force Band posted a musical tribute to service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their county. 

The video, posted to Facebook, shows a lone bugler playing Taps in an empty cemetery. A drone flies up to capture the entire scene.

"To those who have given the last full measure of devotion, we honor your service, pay tribute to your lives, and thank you for your selfless sacrifice," the post says in part. 

The post goes on to explain the history behind the music of Taps. It says it originated from a Civil War bugle call titled, “Extinguish Lights," a call that signaled the end of the fallen serviceman's duty and as a final tribute to them.

Memorial Day: A Musical Tribute

HONOR | As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, let us reflect on the tremendous price that was paid by the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. Through the sounding of Taps, members of The United States Air Force Band solemnly render honor to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country. A long-held musical tradition at military funerals, the music of Taps originated from a Civil War bugle call entitled, “Extinguish Lights”. A plaintive call, the sounding of Taps signals the end of the fallen serviceman’s duty and is the final tribute from a grateful nation. To those who have given the last full measure of devotion, we honor your service, pay tribute to your lives, and thank you for your selfless sacrifice. We'd like to thank Mr. Matthew Priest, Director of Culpeper National Cemetery, all of the staff at Culpeper National Cemetery, as well as Ms. Richelle Taylor, Public Affairs Specialist with the Department of Veteran Affair’s National Cemetery Administration, for their help making this tribute possible. National Cemetery Administration (NCA) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs #honorthem #honorthefallen Credits: Executive Producer - Colonel Don Schofield Producer - Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Hoffmann Director/Editor - Technical Sgt. Tim Hilgert Assistant Director - Technical Sgt. Mike Brest Aerial Videographer - Senior Master Sgt. Brian MacDonald Audio Engineer - Master Sgt. Michael Hampf Bugler - Technical Sgt. Jason Covey

Posted by The United States Air Force Band on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has touched our daily lives in an insurmountable number of ways and now, during a holiday meant to remember those we've lost in service to our country.  

CBS News "On the Road" correspondent Steve Hartman and retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva wants to bring people together. At 3 p.m. Monday, veterans, musicians, teachers, and students of all abilities and ages are asked to play "Taps" from wherever they might be at that time.

That could be a driveway, a front lawn, a porch: Hartman and Villanueva hope the nationwide event will offer an opportunity to pause for a moment to pay tribute to fallen service members and those who died from COVID-19, CBS News said

It'll also help to maintain social distancing guidelines established by the CDC.

Here's the sheet music.

CBS plans to share people's videos on the "CBS Evening News" on Tuesday. You can tag your video on social media with the hashtag #CBSTaps or upload it to this folder -- use your full name and location in the file name.

RELATED: What is the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

RELATED: How you can participate in 'Taps Across America'

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter