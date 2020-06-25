US Army soldier from Largo dies in 'non-combat-related incident'

According to the DoD, Spc. Nick Bravo Regules was in Jordan while supporting operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility when he died on June 23.



The Department of Defense announced Wednesday that 20-year-old Spc. Nick Bravo Regules from Largo died in a "non-combat-related incident."

According to the DoD, Regules was in Jordan while supporting operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility when he died on June 23. He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

The goal of the operation is to "work by, with and through regional partners to militarily defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, in order to enable whole-of-coalition governmental actions to increase regional stability," according to the DoD's website.

Regules was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas.

The DoD is investigating what led to Regules' death.

