New federal law on boat engine cut-off switch goes into effect Thursday

Boaters trying to head out on the water this weekend should be aware of a new federal law that went into effect Thursday.
The new law requires operators of the boat to use the engine cut-off switch link. Officials say the link is a coiled bungee cord that has one end clipped onto the boat's operator while the other end is attached to the cut-off switch.
Officials say the law is essential for safety reasons. If the person driving a boat is ejected, the cut cut-off link could prevent the driver from being struck by the boat's spinning propeller.
Only boats less than 26 feet in length are affected by this new law.
