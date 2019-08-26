TAMPA, Fla. — The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Aspire Health Partners is breaking down barriers to Give veterans the help they need.

There are more than 1.5 million veterans in the state of Florida. About 19 percent of veterans return from deployment with PTSD or depression and only half of those veterans actually get help.

The Tampa clinic will provide care to post-9/11 veterans and their families regardless of discharge status, combat experience or length of service.

Treatment will be available in-person or through CVN telehealth, a face-to-face video therapy service. The clinic will treat a variety of mental health including depression, anxiety, PTSD, anger, adjustment issues, grief and loss, family issues, transitional changes, relationship problems and child behavioral problems.

Minimizing obstacles between veterans and care is a priority for the clinic, so they will provide child supervision during treatment and transportation to and from appointments.

For those in crisis, appointments are available the same day.

The clinic is located at 4520 Oak Fair Boulevard, Tampa 33610 and will be open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the Cohen Veterans Clinic.

Resources for veterans:

VA Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

NVF Lifeline for Vets: 1-888-777-4443

Veterans Florida Benefits and Programs

Florida Department of Veterans Affairs