US Rep. Charlie Crist says omicron variant 'poised to disrupt' Florida's pandemic recovery

Crist, a candidate for governor, highly criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of the pandemic and demanded he takes action.

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who is running for governor of Florida, spoke Thursday in Tampa about the omicron variant's threat to the Sunshine State.

Crist criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis on his handling of the pandemic and said the new variant of concern could "cause significant destruction across the country."

The Democrat also claims DeSantis is putting Florida's economic recovery and schools, among other things, in jeopardy.

Crist says he sent a letter to DeSantis, "calling on him to take action and prepare for what may come" if the omicron variant spreads across Florida.

He pointed out that Florida became a COVID-19 epicenter twice under DeSantis' leadership since the pandemic began, and asked the governor what he was doing to promote vaccinations and boosters to Floridians while ensuring communities had the resources to do so.

DeSantis has previously said Florida would not be issuing any lockdowns or restrictions, even amid growing national concern over the COVID-19 omicron variant.

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result, the lockdowns didn't stop COVID...," said DeSantis at a November news conference in Orlando.

The governor says the lockdown policies have not worked in the past to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and have had lasting impacts on the economic wellbeing of the state and its industries.