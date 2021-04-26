Citizen initiatives will be harder to get on Florida ballot: bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Republicans are on the verge of once again making it more difficult for voters to change the state constitution.
The House sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill Monday to limit contributions to groups promoting ballot initiatives. Political committees seeking to change the constitution would be limited to $3,000 individual contributions until their proposal is approved for the ballot — a limit that could have made it impossible for medical marijuana and an increase in the minimum wage to get before voters.
It passed on a 75-40 vote, with Republicans arguing that it is needed to keep out-of-state money from influencing the state constitution and Democrats arguing it was an attempt by the GOP to squash voters’ rights.
