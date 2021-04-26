x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Politics

Citizen initiatives will be harder to get on Florida ballot: bill

The bill now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk.
Credit: SeanPavonePhoto - stock.adobe.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Republicans are on the verge of once again making it more difficult for voters to change the state constitution. 

The House sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill Monday to limit contributions to groups promoting ballot initiatives. Political committees seeking to change the constitution would be limited to $3,000 individual contributions until their proposal is approved for the ballot — a limit that could have made it impossible for medical marijuana and an increase in the minimum wage to get before voters. 

It passed on a 75-40 vote, with Republicans arguing that it is needed to keep out-of-state money from influencing the state constitution and Democrats arguing it was an attempt by the GOP to squash voters’ rights. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter