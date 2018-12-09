The USF campus will have a new voting option this election season.

A new early-voting precinct will be opening at the USF Sun-dome just in time for the midterm election.

A recent court decision cleared the way for the new voting site, and some political watchers think it could have a big impact on the midterm election.

“It’s kind of ridiculous that we have to run all over the place to find our polling place,” said USF Student Tianni Spence.

When Spence and some of her classmates tried to vote early in the recent primary elections, they could not find a polling place nearby.

There is also a rule prohibiting early voting sites on college campuses which students say was designed to make it harder on them.

“Making it that much more difficult for us to vote, especially us young students,” said Spence. “Young students of color who want to see change and it’s just like, if we can’t get to where we need to be, then there’s no change that will ever come.”

In July, a federal judge essentially agreed, striking down Florida’s rule banning polling places on university campuses. The court found it unfairly affected young people.

10News political contributor Mike Fasano agrees.

“The purpose of all of that,” said Fasano, “was to shrink the amount of people who might be voting a certain party.”

In response to the court ruling., Hillsborough supervisor of elections Craig Latimer is now planning to open an early voting precinct on campus at the USF Sun-dome, designed to serve the estimated 60,000 students, staff members, faculty and medical professionals that descend on the campus daily.

“To me, it’s just a no-brainer to be able to do something like that,” said Latimer.

Similar moves are being made on other state university campuses too.

10News political analyst Susan McManus says it’s a big development since young people are likely to be a key voice in the midterms.

“The primary election, bottom line,” said MacManus, “shows what we’ve witnessed in Florida is the rise of the young voter.”

And now, with a more convenient polling place of their own, students like Spence predict the number of students casting a ballot on campus will grow.

“Oh, it would definitely increase,” she said. “For sure.”

Fasano says that’s the way it should be.

“Regardless of party affiliation. Regardless of what demographic they are from. If you are a legal citizen in the United States, and in the state of Florida, you should have every ability to get a ballot and vote,” said Fasano.

Students who aren’t registered in Hillsborough County would still either have to vote in their home precinct, submit a change of address, or they can request a mail-in ballot.

