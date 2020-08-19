Civil rights attorney Michele Rayner wins Florida House seat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Michele Rayner will head to Tallahassee after winning the Democratic primary for Florida State House District 70, unofficial results show.
Because there were no Republicans on the primary ballot Tuesday, the Clearwater civil rights attorney faces no opposition to replace Democrat Wengay Newton.
Newton left his seat in the Florida House for a spot on the Pinellas County Commission but is projected to lose to Pinellas County School Board member Rene Flowers.
Rayner is the first woman and LGBTQ person to represent the district at the state Capitol. In recent years, she represented the family of Markeis McGlockton, the man who was shot and killed in 2018 following a dispute over a parking spot at a Clearwater convenience store.
Democrats Keisha Bell, Michelle Grimsley and Mark Oliver each vied for the District 70 seat. Census data shows it is a majority-minority district with a population of about 60 percent Black and Hispanic people.
It spans parts of several counties, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota.
- Forecasters monitoring 2 potential tropical storms this week
- No stimulus check coming in new, slimmed-down Senate Republican plan
- Man accused of driving more than 120 mph with a 5-year-old in the back seat
- Florida reports 3,838 new COVID-19 cases; Tampa Bay hospitalizations dip below 1,000
- 'We need accurate numbers': Hillsborough teachers create website to track COVID-19 cases
- Joe Biden nominated for president on Night 2 of Democratic convention
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter