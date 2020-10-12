Florida attorney general backs Texas lawsuit challenging election results in battleground states

"The integrity and resolution of the 2020 election is of paramount importance," Attorney General Ashley Moody wrote.

TAMPA, Fla — Florida is joining the ranks of states in support of a Texas lawsuit challenging election results in four battleground states.

Florida Attorney General made the announcement on Dec.9, sharing the Sunshine State is now involved in the amicus brief urging the Supreme Court of the United States to consider Texas' motion.

"The integrity and resolution of the 2020 election is of paramount importance. The United States Supreme Court should weigh the legal arguments of the Texas motion and all pending matters so that Americans can be assured the election was fairly reviewed and decided," Moody wrote.

Statement on Florida joining amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to consider Texas’s motion. pic.twitter.com/ZINNdo9Ifb — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) December 9, 2020

The lawsuit she's referring to was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who believes the integrity of the 2020 election and the public's trust was compromised due to the violation of statutes in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

He also claims that these states exploited the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to justify ignoring state and federal election laws.

The lawsuit reads, in part:

"Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution. By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections. Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error."

President Donald Trump has also announced that he will be "intervening" in the Texas case on Twitter, saying "our country needs a victory!"

We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

So far, claims of voter fraud by the president and his team have been unfounded. Earlier this month, Attorney General William Barr said himself that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

That's something the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a coalition of federal and state officials, also made clear in November as they called this year's election, "The most secure in American history."

Based on projections from the Associated Press, President-elect Joe Biden has officially secured enough electors to become president on December 4.

