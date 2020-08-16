Florida primary voting guide 2020: Polling locations, sample ballots

While Florida already held its presidential preference primary, the state's regular primary election is Aug. 18, 2020.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida primary election is Aug. 18, 2020.

For people who aren't going to the polls on Aug. 18, it's important to note that vote-by-mail ballots must be returned and received no later than 7 p.m. local time in order to be counted. That's the same time the polls close on that day. Although, any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. are supposed to have the opportunity to cast their ballots, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

If you have a mail-in ballot and want to drop it off, your marked ballot must be delivered in person to its designated place by 7 p.m. on election day. Click here for more information about dropping off ballots.

Florida is a closed primary election state, meaning only voters affiliated with a party may vote for their respective parties' candidates. However, there are some races open to all voters in the Aug. 18 primary. You can see what you'll be able to vote for under the sample ballot section below.

The August primary comes a little less than three months before the general election on Nov. 3, 2020.

EARLY VOTING NOTE: If you've stumbled across this page ahead of the Aug. 18 primary and want to know if early voting is still open in your county, here's a list of contact information for every supervisor of elections office. There you'll be able to check early voting information specific to you.

COVID-19 NOTE: You will likely notice enhanced cleaning and other changes at your polling place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Check with your local supervisor of elections for COVID-19-related information impacting your precinct. Click here for a list by county.

Am I registered to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in Florida's Aug. 18 primary election was July 20, 2020. The Florida Department of State has a tool to tell you if you're registered to vote. Click here to determine your voter registration status, find your voter identification number and even access ballot and precinct information specific to your county.

¿Habla español? Busque aquí su información incluyendo su lugar de votación, papeleta de muestra y el estado de su papeleta de voto por correo.

What's my polling place?

Polling places and voter registration status can be found at your specific county’s supervisor of elections website. Choose your area from the list below. You can also click here to search.

What do I need to bring to my polling place?

In order to cast your vote on election day in Florida, you'll need to arrive at your polling place with a valid photo ID that includes a signature. Any one of the following photo IDs will be accepted:

Florida driver’s license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

Two important notes from the state: First, if your photo ID doesn't have your signature, you'll be asked to show another ID that does. Second, if you don't bring proper identification, you can still cast a provisional ballot.

"As long as you are eligible and voted in the proper precinct, your provisional ballot will count provided the signature on your provisional ballot matches the signature in your registration record," the Florida Division of Election says.

Sample ballots: Who and what is on the ballot?

Below you'll find links to discover what's on the ballot in your area. Select your county from the list below and follow the sample ballot instructions on your local elections website to discover what your ballot will look like.