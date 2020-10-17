x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Elections

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris plans Florida visit

She's expected to travel the state on the first day of early voting.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at a campaign rally for presumptive Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Renaissance High School in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is scheduled Monday to spend time in Florida, the campaign announced Saturday.

More details are expected to be provided later, but the campaign says she will travel to Orlando and Jacksonville on the first day of in-person early voting.

Millions of Floridians already have voted by mail, according to the Department of State, with Democrats currently holding an edge over Republicans when counting mail ballots. Even more ballots will be returned and more people will cast their vote in the coming days with nearly two weeks to go before Election Day.

Harris on Thursday suspended in-person events after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. 

Recent polling suggests a tight race been Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Florida. The latest Real Clear Politics average shows Biden leading by 1.4 points.

Visit 10TampaBay.com/vote for information on where to vote, drop off a ballot and more.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter