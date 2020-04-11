Kurt Browning wins reelection as Pasco County Schools superintendent

His political career spans more than four decades.

Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning has won reelection for a third term, beating opponent Cynthia Thompson.

Browning was first elected as the county’s superintendent in 2012. In August 2020, he won the Republican primary to run for the seat, defeating veteran teacher and administrator David LaRoche.

Browning’s political career spans more than 40 years, starting with the Pasco County Board of Elections in the mid-1970s. At 22 years old in 1980, he was elected to the county’s supervisor of elections -- a position he held for 27 years.

He also served as Florida’s secretary of state under Gov. Charlie Crist and Gov. Rick Scott.

With eight years under his belt as Pasco’s superintendent and now another four years ahead, Browning says he wants to continue to lead teachers, parents and students, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We would continue to ensure that our communications plan is robust and is meeting the needs of our parents,” Browning said in candidate interviews.

