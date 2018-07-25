Where do the gubernatorial candidates stand on the issues that Floridians want to know about? We wanted to make it easy for you to find out! We took the questions straight to the candidates themselves.

Below are the questions. Click or tap the links to find their answers.

What, if any, changes to Florida gun laws would you like to see? (See all answers)

Andrew Gillum | Jeff Greene | Gwen Graham | Chris King | Philip Levine | Adam Putnam | Ron DeSantis

How available should marijuana be to Floridians? (See all answers)

Andrew Gillum | Jeff Greene | Gwen Graham | Chris King | Philip Levine | Adam Putnam | Ron DeSantis

When it comes to energy, which of the following should Florida be looking to expand: fracking, solar power, and offshore drilling? Why? (See all answers)

Andrew Gillum | Jeff Greene | Gwen Graham | Chris King | Philip Levine | Adam Putnam | Ron DeSantis

Other than roads, what other projects, if any, would you use transportation tax dollars to fund? (See all answers)

Andrew Gillum | Jeff Greene | Gwen Graham | Chris King | Philip Levine | Adam Putnam | Ron DeSantis

Over the last eight years, per-pupil spending on public education has not kept up with inflation. Meanwhile, public spending on charter and private schools has grown. What, if anything, would you have done differently? (See all answers)

Andrew Gillum | Jeff Greene | Gwen Graham | Chris King | Philip Levine | Adam Putman | Ron DeSantis

Should Florida make texting behind the wheel a primary offense? Should it go further and mandate the use of hands-free devices only? (See all answers)

Andrew Gillum | Jeff Greene | Gwen Graham | Chris King | Philip Levine | Ron DeSantis

_____________________________________________

Hear from the candidates: Gwen Graham | Philip Levine | Chris King | Jeff Greene | Andrew Gillum | Adam Putnam | Ron DeSantis

