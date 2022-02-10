15-week abortion ban passes Florida committee on way to full House vote

The legislation provides no exception for rape or incest.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are on the verge of passing a restrictive abortion bill after it passed its final state House committee on a party-line vote Thursday morning, sending it closer to a final vote.

The legislation, House Bill 5, bans abortion if a doctor finds the gestational age of the fetus is more than 15 weeks. Exceptions are allowed if the woman's life is considered to be in danger or if the fetus is considered to have a "fatal fetal abnormality."

There is no exception in instances of rape or incest, which Democratic lawmakers proposed earlier this month but was rejected by Republicans. One of the bill's sponsors, Republican Sen. Kelli Stargel who introduced companion legislation in the Senate, earlier said such exceptions would allow criminals to cover up their crimes.

The Senate's version, Senate Bill 146, passed the committee on health policy but awaits consideration in the appropriations committee.

#BREAKING | Bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks in #Florida just cleared its final House committee. Public testimony again limited. Party line vote.



Bill now heads to full House. @10TampaBay — Josh Sidorowicz WTSP (@JoshWTSP) February 10, 2022

Abortion in Florida is legal up to 24 weeks into gestation and allowed thereafter only if it threatens a woman's life and physical health.

The abortion bills under consideration follow legislation filed in September that was nearly identical to Texas' restrictive abortion bill that would make the procedure illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks. For many women, it's before they know they're pregnant.

While the House and Senate bills aren't as severe, opponents denounce it as restrictive and extreme. State Rep. Ben Diamond, D-St. Petersburg, thanked those who visited the capitol to speak against the bill. He called it, in part, "an extreme attack on Floridians’ reproductive freedom."