Anticipated changes to Florida alimony law have cases piling up

The 2022 legislature passed a bill to end permanent alimony in the sunshine state. The bill is awaiting the governor's signature to become law.

TAMPA, Fla. — During the 2022 legislative session, Florida's state lawmakers passed SB 1796. This bill, if signed into law, will change the way alimony cases are finalized, as well as retroactively change previous cases.

The bill removes the court's ability to award permanent alimony. This would go into effect for both new cases, and retroactively for previous cases.

Current law says permanent alimony can be awarded when one party lacks the financial ability to meet his or her needs of life following a divorce. There are guidelines in place to ensure a non-permanent alimony option is not appropriate. There is guidance in place for long duration, moderate duration, and short duration marriages.

The legislation would also create a legal guidance for child custody cases, that each parent receives 50/50 custody of the child, under the "presumption that equal time-sharing is in the best interest of the child."

The bill removes language to allow a court to take adultery into consideration when handling alimony cases.