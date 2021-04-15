Florida 'anti-riot' bill headed to Gov. DeSantis' desk after being passed by the Senate

The legislation expands who can be charged with felonies during protests and gives police broader arresting powers.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After hours of debate, Florida lawmakers passed a controversial bill known as the "Combating Violence, Disorder, and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act" Thursday afternoon in the state's Capitol.

HB 1 has also become known as an "anti-rioting" bill.

The bill expands who can be charged as a felon during protests and gives law enforcement broader arresting powers. It also makes it harder for local governing bodies to “defund” the police.

Senator Danny Burgess (R - Zephyrhills), who sponsored the bill, said it "does not protect violence" and still gives demonstrators the ability to exercise their first amendment right.

Gov. Ron DeSantis first introduced this legislation last September at a news conference with law enforcement officers from around the state. He says state law needs to be tougher when it comes to violent protestors and those who would consider defunding the police.

Lawmakers and state leaders who oppose the bill say the proposed legislation would undermine first amendment freedoms by criminalizing peaceful protests.

Senator Janet Cruz (D - Tampa) spoke in opposition of the bill Thursday saying, "While I know we do not welcome communist regime, I can't help but think that we’re taking a page out of Cuba’s handbook if we past this handbook today. I understand the intention to make sure everyone can safely protest, if this bill passes then we will see our constituents hesitate before they protest. I urge you to vote no."

After more than two hours of passionate debate, the bill passed Thursday 23-17.

It will now head to the governor's desk to be signed into law. Once signed, it goes into effect immediately.