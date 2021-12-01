Florida considers teaching risks, benefits of social media

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida schools could be required to teach students the benefits and risks of social media under a measure now before lawmakers.
A bill unanimously approved Tuesday by the Senate Education Committee calls for the state to develop a curriculum on social media literacy that districts would have to incorporate into existing courses. The curriculum also would be made available to parents. It would also define social media in state law for the first time.
"The things that our kids are exposed to is troubling," Republican Sen. Danny Burgess, the bill’s sponsor, said in a statement AP reports. "Kids are losing their innocence more and more every day earlier because of the things you can just see by pulling it up online, even if they’re not looking for it."
Burgess continued that while social media is something parents should discuss with their children, many parents aren't familiar with the platforms children are using.
Democrats and Republicans alike shared a strong interest in the bill, SB 480, with Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley encouraging Burgess to broaden the terms of the bill to include online activity.
However, before the bill reaches the full Senate, it has two more committee stops. The Legislature will begin its annual 60-day session on Jan. 11.