Florida considers teaching risks, benefits of social media

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida schools could be required to teach students the benefits and risks of social media under a measure now before lawmakers.

A bill unanimously approved Tuesday by the Senate Education Committee calls for the state to develop a curriculum on social media literacy that districts would have to incorporate into existing courses. The curriculum also would be made available to parents. It would also define social media in state law for the first time.

"The things that our kids are exposed to is troubling," Republican Sen. Danny Burgess, the bill’s sponsor, said in a statement AP reports. "Kids are losing their innocence more and more every day earlier because of the things you can just see by pulling it up online, even if they’re not looking for it."

Burgess continued that while social media is something parents should discuss with their children, many parents aren't familiar with the platforms children are using.

Today, I presented SB 480: Social Media Literacy in the Senate Education Committee. This important bill will help prepare our children for the world of social media. Thank you to my colleagues for their unanimous support of this legislation! — Danny Burgess (@DannyBurgessFL) November 30, 2021

Democrats and Republicans alike shared a strong interest in the bill, SB 480, with Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley encouraging Burgess to broaden the terms of the bill to include online activity.