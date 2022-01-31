Florida bill to raise salaries and offer incentives to recruit law enforcement

House Bill 3 would give incentives to those working in law enforcement and would raise salaries for those at the sheriff's office.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lawmakers are looking at ways to help with keeping officers on the job, offering incentives to be in law enforcement. House Bill 3 does these key things:

It would give new law enforcement officers a one-time $5,000 bonus, an initiative Governor Ron DeSantis supports.

It also gives incentives for adoption, gives recruits credit for having a college degree, requires health and wellness training and it would also raise the salaries for deputies and for county sheriffs, which is set by Florida statute.

Currently, Sarasota County deputies make a minimum of $56,123 per year, while Polk County deputies make $50,438.96. Hillsborough County deputies are paid a minimum of $53,267.76.

In addition, the bill would recognize May 1 of each year as "Law Enforcement Appreciation Day."