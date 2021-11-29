Gov. Ron DeSantis proposes bonuses, pay raises for Florida law enforcement

The governor reiterated his support for law enforcement members and advocates against the notion of "defunding the police."

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to propose pay increases and more bonuses for every law enforcement officer, first responder and EMT in the next legislative session, he announced Monday during a news conference.

He shared the budget proposal alongside Florida Highway Patrol officers and troopers in Orlando. The governor was adamant that the state of Florida supports members of law enforcement in a nation he said where some groups advocate to "defund the police."

In an effort to continue his support for law enforcement in the state, DeSantis said he will be recommending $73 million in the next legislative session to increase the minimum pay for entry-level sworn state law enforcement officers by 20 percent. He is hopeful that this increase will help the state recruit more law enforcement officers.

Additionally, the budget proposal includes an increase in pay for current law enforcement personnel by 25 percent to maintain the officers already working in the state. This includes the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and other first responders.

The governor said he's also proposing $124 million to increase salaries of correctional officers at state prisons to boost the base salary to $20 per hour.

"We've already made progress on this front, as many of you know, with the Legislative committee and this proposal builds off those discussions," DeSantis said.

Previously, the governor advocated for funding the police with $1,000 bonuses for first responders in the state's budget that passed in April 2021.

While speaking to reporters Monday, DeSantis brought up the $1,000 bonuses. He said he was proud to announce that, in the proposed budget for the next fiscal year, another round of bonuses will be allocated for law enforcement and first responders.

DeSantis added that in order to retain and attract people, "compensation is a big part of that."

He also plans to allocate more than $11 million for the Department of Juvenile Justice to increase the minimum pay of juvenile detention officers to $17 per hour and $19 per hour for juvenile probation officers.

Covering all first responders, DeSantis is also recommending $1 million for the state's special risk firefighters to increase their salaries by up to $2,500 per person.

"Increasing salaries for state law enforcement by 20 and 25 percent, respectively, is going to make a real difference for those officers," DeSantis said. "It'll make a real difference for their families. It will help retain a lot of the talented people we have as well as recruit new people."

To attract new law enforcement officers and first responders, or even existing law enforcement from outside of the state, DeSantis said those people will be eligible for a $5,000 signing bonus – for state or local agencies. The State Officer Certification Exam will also be offered free of charge for law enforcement officers who relocate into the state, in addition to covering the cost of any necessary equivalent training programs of up to $1,000.

People who wish to be a part of law enforcement in Florida will also be eligible for the proposed Law Enforcement Academy scholarship program to cover the cost of enrollment.