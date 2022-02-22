Florida lawmaker withdraws amendment to 'parental rights' bill that critics said could out LGBTQ students

Democratic State Rep. Carlos Smith earlier tweeted the amendment would have "devastating consequences" for children.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A controversial amendment to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" legislation, which has been condemned as the "don't say gay bill," was withdrawn by its Republican sponsor Tuesday after critics argued it could forcibly out LGBTQ children.

The amendment placed a six-week time limit until certain information, such as if a student had a discussion about LGBTQ issues with school officials, would need to be disclosed to a parent.

House Bill 1557, as it's written, bars school personnel from discouraging or prohibiting the notification of parents or parental involvement in critical decisions affecting a student's mental, emotional or physical health or well-being.

Such information, however, could be withheld from a student's parents "if a reasonably prudent person would believe that disclosure would result in abuse, abandonment, or neglect."

But the amendment placed the time limit and mandated that school officials develop a "plan" to share that information with parents, regardless of whether the student could be subject to abuse or otherwise.

#BREAKING Rep. Harding has withdrawn his amendment to the #DontSayGay bill that critics said would've led to outing LGBTQ children to their families. Bill heads to House floor for debate this afternoon. @10TampaBay https://t.co/9oIon11w6e pic.twitter.com/CWqFa4UvPy — Josh Sidorowicz WTSP (@JoshWTSP) February 22, 2022

Democratic State Rep. Carlos Smith, the first openly LGBTQ Latino member of the Florida Legislature, on Monday tweeted this amendment "will have devastating consequences for our youth," calling it a "state-mandated outing of LGBTQ students to parents."

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, another Florida Democrat, filed her own amendment aimed at protecting LGBTQ students, allowing them to sue the Florida Department of Education if their "school reveals their sexual orientation to the student's parent or guardian" and "causes irreparable harm."

Proponents of the "Parental Rights in Education" legislation, which would bar primary schools from encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity, argue it's not age-appropriate conversation for younger students.

"My purpose with this is to give, really, some relief to the school staff that they're not responsible for every issue in every person's life," said Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley, who sponsored the Senate version of the bill.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously said "I don’t want the schools to kind of be a playground for ideological disputes or to try to inject."

"At the end of the day, you know, my goal is to educate kids on the subjects —math, reading, science — all the things that are so important," the governor added at the time.