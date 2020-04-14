TALLAHASSEE, Fla — These are the moments when Americans tend to put country over party and get behind the men and women elected to lead them through the toughest of times.
That overriding sense of unity becomes evident when people are asked to give their governor a thumbs up or thumbs down on how they’re handling their state’s response to COVID-19.
A new poll from FiveThirtyEight shows most governors are getting high marks, and some are seeing quantum leaps in support. California Democrat Gavin Newsom, for example, now has an 83 percent approval rating.
That’s up 41 points since before the pandemic.
Governor Andrew Cuomo isn’t far behind. According to the survey, 79 percent of New Yorkers say the Democrat is doing a good job. Just 47 percent felt that way a few weeks ago. The Wall Street Journal reports his coronavirus response may even be paving the way for a presidential run.
But the polling surge isn’t partisan. Ohio’s Republican governor Mike DeWine now has an 80 percent approval rating. He was struggling to break the 50 percent barrier before COVID-19 invaded his state.
Florida seems to be a bit of an outlier, though. FiveThirtyEight says Governor Ron DeSantis is losing ground. According to the poll, a little more than half the state – 51 percent – says the first-term Republican is doing a good job. That number is down seven percent since the outbreak.
So, what’s behind the slide?
The survey doesn’t get into specifics, but DeSantis faced criticism for being slow to order a statewide stay at home order. He also took heat this week for claiming no one under 25 had died from COVID-19.
