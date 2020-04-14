TALLAHASSEE, Fla — These are the moments when Americans tend to put country over party and get behind the men and women elected to lead them through the toughest of times.

That overriding sense of unity becomes evident when people are asked to give their governor a thumbs up or thumbs down on how they’re handling their state’s response to COVID-19.

A new poll from FiveThirtyEight shows most governors are getting high marks, and some are seeing quantum leaps in support. California Democrat Gavin Newsom, for example, now has an 83 percent approval rating.

That’s up 41 points since before the pandemic.

FILE — In this April 9, 2020 file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the state's response to the coronavirus during his daily news briefing at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Newsom said Monday, April 13, 2020 that he will announce a detailed plan on Tuesday for how the state will eventually lift coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File )

AP

Governor Andrew Cuomo isn’t far behind. According to the survey, 79 percent of New Yorkers say the Democrat is doing a good job. Just 47 percent felt that way a few weeks ago. The Wall Street Journal reports his coronavirus response may even be paving the way for a presidential run.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, gestures during a brief news conference as he stands beside a Rear Adm. John B. Mustin as the USNS Comfort, a naval hospital ship with a 1,000 bed-capacity, pulls into Pier 90 Monday, March 30, 2020, in New York. The ship will be used to treat New Yorkers who don't have coronavirus as land-based hospitals fill up with and treat those who do. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

AP

But the polling surge isn’t partisan. Ohio’s Republican governor Mike DeWine now has an 80 percent approval rating. He was struggling to break the 50 percent barrier before COVID-19 invaded his state.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives an update at MetroHealth Medical Center on the state's preparedness and education efforts to limit the potential spread of a new virus which caused a disease called COVID-19, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

AP

Florida seems to be a bit of an outlier, though. FiveThirtyEight says Governor Ron DeSantis is losing ground. According to the poll, a little more than half the state – 51 percent – says the first-term Republican is doing a good job. That number is down seven percent since the outbreak.

So, what’s behind the slide?

The survey doesn’t get into specifics, but DeSantis faced criticism for being slow to order a statewide stay at home order. He also took heat this week for claiming no one under 25 had died from COVID-19.

