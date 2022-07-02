Florida bill to repeal pit bull bans fails in legislature

The bill passed the Senate but failed to go anywhere in the House.

A bill that would have repealed remaining bans on owning pit bulls and other dog breeds in Florida failed in the legislature.

SB 614 passed in the Senate but failed to move forward after it was sent to the House.

Had the bill passed, it would have meant pit bulls could possibly no longer be discriminated against in ordinances and only be judged by their behavior, Florida Politics reports.

While the bill would have allowed local governments and housing authorities to place certain restrictions or additional requirements for owners of dogs that have a history of biting or attacking people or animals, those restrictions or requirements couldn't be applied to an entire breed of dog.

“There isn’t any scientific evidence that there is a particular breed that is dangerous,” Sen. Ileana Garcia, the bill’s sponsor, said earlier to Florida Politics. “What we did see was during COVID, a huge uptick of our shelters in Miami-Dade…We just could not handle the amount of animals that were coming in because people were transitioning to public housing.”

She said at the time dogs shouldn't be singled out by breed.