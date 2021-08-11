Florida special legislative session begins Monday

Gov. DeSantis vows to "exhaust every legal option" to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Lawmakers will discuss.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Starting Monday, Florida legislators will reconvene for five days for a special session focusing on COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said it's about protecting Floridians' right to choose whether they want to get vaccinated against the virus. Lawmakers will discuss a handful of bills already filed.

"Your right to earn a living should not be contingent upon COVID shots," DeSantis said upon the announcement of the special session in October.

The five-day session is happening amid ongoing legal disputes from the DeSantis administration against the federal government over its push for mandatory vaccines.

One bill (HB 1B/SB 2B) would ban vaccine mandates for local governments. The same applies for businesses without certain exemptions including medical or religious.

It would also allow employees to opt out of the mandate from the private sector for reasons including a previous COVID-19 infection. The law would also prohibit schools from imposing vaccine mandates on students and staff.

If companies with more than 100 employees impose a mandate without the correct exemptions, they can face fines up to $5,000. Businesses with less than 100 employees can face $10,000 fines.

Gov. DeSantis is also planning to challenge OSHA for its federal vaccine mandates. A measure would allow DeSantis to set up the state's own workplace safety enforcement agency, the AP reports.

Legal experts said that challenge likely won't hold up citing previous rulings from the Supreme Court but have said any new laws passed in the special session for businesses and schools could stand under the Republican-controlled legislature.