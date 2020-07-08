Former President George W. Bush touts new book, shows his artwork on social media

Bush wrote a book about 43 immigrants he has come to know.

TEXAS, USA — Former President George W. Bush took to social media on Thursday to talk about his new book.

"For the past 18 months, I’ve been painting the portraits and writing the stories of 43 immigrants I have come to know. Today, I’m pleased to announce a new book and exhibit at @thebushcenter honoring new Americans who have contributed to the cultural richness, economic vitality, entrepreneurial spirit, and renewed patriotism of our country," he posted on Instagram.

"As I said from the Oval Office in 2006, America can be a lawful society and a welcoming society at the same time. Available for pre-order now and debuting March 2, 2021, my hope is that OUT OF MANY, ONE will help focus our collective attention on the positive effects that immigrants have on our country.

