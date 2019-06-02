TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly 60 members of the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are headed to the Florida State Capitol pushing for gun violence prevention.

Wednesday is the third annual advocacy day for gun violence survivor’s week. The Tampa Bay-area members left around 5 a.m. Wednesday from Gasparilla Plaza. In Tallahassee, they’ll be joined by 500 other members and gun rights advocates to meet with lawmakers throughout the day.

Their efforts began after last year’s school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. While tougher measures were put in place soon after, these moms say it’s not enough.

“We are meeting with them today specifically to talk about criminal background checks," Lynn Hautamaki said. "We’re supporting the Margarette Good Bill for criminal background checks to keep guns out of the hands of convicted felons, domestic abusers and people with dangerous histories."

As part of their mission, gun rights advocates from across the state will urge lawmakers to support requiring criminal background checks on all gun sales, protect common-sense gun safety laws and oppose efforts to arm teachers.

“I know our representatives in Tallahassee want to serve their constituents and we are their folks," Linda Saul Sena said. "We are asking them to keep us safer. Our children’s ourselves, our communities."

All the women are volunteers who have each been impacted by gun violence in some way.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.

