Kamala Harris set to hold 'community conversations' in Florida Thursday

MIAMI — It's going to be a busy week for the Democratic party in Florida as vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff are headed to the sunshine state Thursday.

The visit comes only a few days ahead of Joe Biden's first trip to Florida as the Democratic nominee for president on Sept. 15.

While Sen. Harris is in Florida she will be hosting "community conversations with members and leaders," which is set to discuss the challenges facing the African American community in South Florida.

Those joining her are Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar, and leaders from the community at Florida Memorial University.

Meanwhile, Emhoff will be holding a community conversation with Debbie Wassserman Schultz, Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava and rabbis. The group is set to discuss issues important to the Jewish community.

Both events will begin at 3 p.m.

Sen. Harris made history last month when she became the first Black woman on a major presidential party ticket after accepting the Democratic VP nomination. This will be her first trip to Florida since doing so.

