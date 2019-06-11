LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Lake County became the first Florida county to declare itself a "Second Amendment Sanctuary."

The resolution passed 4-0, according to CBS affiliate WKMG.

Commissioner Josh Blake said the resolution was proposed because of the ongoing national debate over gun control and gun violence.

The resolution lists a dozen reasons for the proposal, including citing verbiage from the Second Amendment, multiple court cases and Article I, Section 8 of the state constitution.

It reads in part, "The right of the people to keep and bear arms in defense of themselves and of the lawful authority of the state shall not be infringed, except that the manner of bearing arms may be regulated by law."

The resolution continues by stating the board of county commissioners "declares Lake County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary in order to preserve...the rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America."

WKMG said Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell also supports the resolution.

