CIA director Gina Haspel captured some attention when she named Cynthia "Didi" Rapp as the agency' senior-most position of the Directorate of Analysis.

While Haspel isn't breaking historical barriers by naming a woman to the agency's senior-most position, Rapp has become the third female official named to a leadership post by Haspel in recent months at the agency.

Rapp is the third woman to hold the position since 2002, following incumbent Richard Hoch, according to CBS News.

"The Deputy Director for Analysis is one of the most important positions at CIA," Michael Morell, a former CIA deputy said. Morell is also a CBS News senior national security contributor.

Haspel has hired officials she has worked with for decades and CBS News says that the CIA has seldom been filled with as many CIA veterans and insiders.

Other female hires include 34-year veteran Beth Kimber, who became the first woman to lead the agency's directorate of operations in December; and Sonya Holt, the chief diversity and inclusion officer appointed in August, who spent more than three decades at the CIA.

"It's unfortunate we still have to talk about gender, because it's not really relevant to the quality of the work – it's relevant to the diversity of the work. But I think she's very brave for appointing so many women," Former senior CIA official Carmen Medina said of Haspel's leadership choices.

