She will also make a stop in the Miami area.

TAMPA, Fla. — The first lady will visit Tampa this week.

Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to travel here on Thursday, Feb. 17, according to an email from the White House.

She will visit Moffitt Cancer Center.

In addition to making a stop in the Bay area, Dr. Biden will also head to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-locka.

No further details were immediately released.