TAMPA, Fla. — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not visit Tampa this week because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The former vice president's campaign said the scheduled "get out the vote" rally for 5 p.m. Thursday is off.

Instead, Biden is expected to deliver remarks on coronavirus from his hometown of Wilmington, Del. That is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.

Biden's announcement comes as major music festivals, including Coachella and Stagecoach, reschedule events as the U.S. experiences an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Harvard University asked its students not to return to campus after spring break, while other institutions, including the University of South Florida, move to cancel or postpone gatherings of more than 100 people.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sending in the National Guard to a "containment area" in the city of New Rochelle to help fight what appears to be the nation's biggest known cluster of coronavirus cases.

Biden and his main Democratic rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, have been working in recent days to say they would be more electable than President Donald Trump, and the coronavirus public health emergency has become yet another talking point for all the candidates.

Sanders and Biden both canceled their respective March 10 primary night rallies, as well, citing coronavirus.

