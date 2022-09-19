National Voter Registration Day is on Tuesday: Here's how you can register to vote in Florida

Floridians must register by Oct. 11 to vote in the 2022 General Election.

TAMPA, Fla. — National Voter Registration Day is celebrated on Sept. 20 this year and also serves as a reminder for people across the country to either check their registration status or register to vote.

For those who want to register to vote, the process is easy and simple.

According to the Florida Department of State, you must meet the following requirements to be eligible to vote:

Be a citizen of the United States of America

Be a legal resident of Florida

Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored

If you can check off those requirements, you can then fill out an online application by clicking here. You will need your Florida driver's license or Florida identification card issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles, the issued date of your driver's license or ID card and the last four digits of your social security card.

For those in the Hillsborough County region who wish to register in person, you're in luck!

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections said in a news release that its staff members will be helping people register to vote in different locations across the county on Tuesday. The locations are listed below with their time slots and addresses.

Wharton High School, 20150 Bruce B Downs Blvd, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Metro Inclusive Health, 2105 N. Nebraska Ave, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

HCC, Ybor Plaza, 2112 N 15th St, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Hospital – North, 4211 Van Dyke Rd, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

HCC – SouthShore Campus, 551 24th St NE, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

University of South Florida, Edgar W. Koop Building (Engineering Bldg I), 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Cooley Law School, 9445 Camden Field Pkwy, 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Preparatory School, 727 West Cass St, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Fred B. Karl County Center, 16th floor, 601 E Kennedy Blvd, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N Falkenburg Rd, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Southeast Regional Office, 10020 S US Hwy 301, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Northwest Regional Office, 4575 Gunn Hwy, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For those who are already registered to vote but want to check on their status, you can click here. You will have to provide your first name, last name and date of birth.

People in Florida must register by Oct. 11 to vote in the 2022 General Election.