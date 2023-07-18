Hillsborough County Commission votes against rezoning Pebble Creek Golf Club

County Commissioners voted 5-2 on Tuesday morning to oppose a plan that would have rezoned the golf course for residential properties.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pebble Creek Golf Club in New Tampa will remain zoned as a golf course or open space. The decision by Hillsborough County Commissioners follows months of debate that divided the Pebble Creek community.

Leaders voted by 5-2 on Tuesday.

The property owner and partnering developer, GL Homes, had been working to have the golf course, which has been closed for two years now, rezoned as residential space. They planned to build more than 250 single-family homes on that rezoned land.

Now, it appears they must reexamine those plans.

"GL Homes is disappointed by today's decision, of course. At this point, we must reassess our plans for the redevelopment of the golf course as well as our legal options," GL Homes spokesperson Beth Leytham said in a statement. "As always, we will continue to work closely and transparently with Pebble Creek residents and look forward to resolving this matter in a positive and amicable manner."

Ken Hagan, the board's chair and District 2 representative, represents Pebble Creek and opposed the rezoning. Hagan said he felt the commissioners heard from more Pebble Creek residents who opposed the rezoning than from those who supported it.

Hagan also said the plan would substantially alter the character of the land, which is what residents bought into.