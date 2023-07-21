Poll: Trump far ahead of DeSantis among Florida GOP voters

A new Florida Atlantic University poll shows the gap between Trump and DeSantis is only getting wider.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is now trailing former President Donald Trump by 20 percentage points among Florida voters in the upcoming 2024 Republican Presidential primary, according to recent poll numbers.

New polling results from Florida Atlantic University show Trump with the biggest lead over DeSantis of all major GOP primary polls conducted in 2023.

The poll asked registered Republican voters, "If the GOP Presidential Primary were held today, which candidate would you vote for?" 50 percent of polled voters chose Trump, while 30 percent chose DeSantis. 7 percent of voters were undecided, and the remaining 13 percent were divided between other GOP candidates, including Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence.

DeSantis did not fare much better in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup with Trump.

When the poll asked voters which of the two candidates they'd vote for if the primary were today, 54 percent chose Trump and 37 percent chose DeSantis with 8 percent being undecided.

Most of the remaining questions were asked of the GOP sample. When asked, "In the most recent Midterm election (November 2022) which party did you vote for in the congressional elections?" 53 percent said they voted Republican, and just 40% voted Democrat with the remaining voters either didn't vote or picked a third-party or write-in candidate.