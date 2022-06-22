'Ron De-Sanctimonious': Trump takes aim at DeSantis ahead of midterms

Republicans have signaled Trump and DeSantis as their top two choices for a 2024 presidential run.

LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump fueled ongoing rumors of a 2024 presidential run against Gov. Ron DeSantis by referring to the governor as "Ron De-Sanctimonious" at a rally this weekend.

Trump dropped the new moniker while stumping for fellow former reality star Dr. Mehmet Oz on Saturday in Pennsylvania.

"Trump at 71, Ron De-Sanctimonious at 10%, Mike Pence at 7— oh, Mike's doing better than I thought," the former president said on stage while reading the results of a straw poll.

Trump endorsed DeSantis during his run for governor in 2018, which was seen as significant given then-Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam was expected to come out on top as Republicans' top choice. Since then, the relationship between Trump and DeSantis has appeared to cool with the Florida governor himself rising the ranks among conservative voters.

Former Pres. Trump and Florida Gov. DeSantis held dueling rallies in the state over the weekend — and it could be a preview of 2024, @TonyDokoupil reports, though neither has confirmed they’ll run for president in two years. https://t.co/dHbWKGmaXG pic.twitter.com/KiWL8Eg7Sm — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 7, 2022

Neither Trump nor DeSantis has announced a 2024 bid for the White House, though Trump has been dropping hints at campaign events across the country.

Over the weekend in Miami-Dade County, Trump campaigned for Republican Sen. Marco Rubio — a man he dubbed "Little Marco" during the 2016 presidential election when the two were vying for the GOP nomination.

Meanwhile, DeSantis was holding a separate camping event in Sun City Center to appeal to voters before facing off against Democratic challenger Charlie Crist on Election Day.

Trump has not endorsed DeSantis as he did in 2017 during DeSantis' first run for office. Politico earlier this year reported DeSantis declined to ask Trump — he doesn't need to if polling is any indication.

"It's setting up all the chatter about Trump vs. DeSantis going into the GOP primary for the presidency. Rubio is going along with it. I think Rick Scott is going along with it, so it's going to be very interesting that Ron DeSantis isn't going to be on stage with Donald Trump,” Peter Schorsch, publisher of Florida Politics, said last week.