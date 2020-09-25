Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak Friday in St. Pete

It's not immediately clear what he plans to discuss.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Friday in St. Petersburg.

The governor is expected to speak around noon at The Birchwood hotel on Beach Drive Northeast. His office did not immediately indicate what would be discussed.

DeSantis' appearance comes after a roundtable Thursday where he indicated the state was planning to ease restaurant restrictions and even preempt local rules that attempted to close restaurants going forward. The governor indicated he does not believe eatery closures have made a difference in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“We can’t have these businesses dying. They’re not going to be able to be closed by locals anymore and they will be able to operate at the capacity that they’re comfortable with," the governor said Thursday before definitively adding "so, that's going to happen."

10 Tampa Bay will live stream the governor's Friday news conference on our free app.

