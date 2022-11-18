This Week in Politics: Trump running again, DeSantis says 'chill' on 2024 talk and Congress begins lame-duck session

We're wrapping up all the political happenings this week in the Tampa Bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This Week in Politics…with midterms almost in the rearview, the race for 2024 is quickly materializing.

Former President Donald Trump is officially running for president again, making the announcement this week here in Florida to a little less enthusiasm after his backed candidates didn’t perform well in key midterm states.



That in turn is sparking conversation about what this could all mean for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his potential run for the White House, especially after Trump took time to attack the governor with a long statement prior to his announcement and after DeSantis' dominant midterm win.

But “Chill out” — the governor is not addressing that stuff just yet, as we are still 718 days away from the 2024 election.

“We just finished this election okay…people just need to chill out a little bit on this stuff,” DeSantis said during a news conference.

Meantime a federal judge has stopped Florida from enforcing its Individual Freedom Act, also known as the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act," on the state's public colleges and universities.

Duck, duck, goose: Congress’ lame duck session (the period after an election and before a new Congress convenes in January) is well underway.

It will be a busy time as Democrats are poised to pass what they can before Republicans gain control of the House.

At the top of mind is the omnibus spending bill, to make sure the government can stay fully running past December 16, as well as the NDAA, the annual defense and military funding bill, which always see some debate over what's included.

Other stuff like additional aid for Ukraine and money for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic will also be discussed.



Right now one major piece of legislation is already on pace to pass this lame-duck session.

The Respect for Marriage Act, which would give federal protection to gay and interracial marriages just passed a key test in the Senate and could be voted on soon.



The next Congress will see another big change, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will stay in her seat but won't seek reelection as the leader of the Democratic caucus in the House, ending a two-decade run as her party's leader.