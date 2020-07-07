President Trump to visit Florida amid surge in COVID-19 cases

He's expected to discuss efforts to combat drug trafficking.

DORAL, Fla. — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit South Florida on Friday, as the state deals with a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Of the 48,538 test results submitted to the state on July 6, 16.27 percent were positive for COVID-19.

The trip was first reported by Politico and later confirmed by CNN.

According to CBS Miami, President Trump will head to U.S. Southern Command in Doral to discuss drug trafficking in South America. White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere told WPBF the president would highlight increased efforts to stop the flow of drugs into the United States.

President Trump recently directed Southern Command to partner with the Coast Guard, Border Patrol and the DEA on operations in the Caribbean Sea and East Pacific Ocean, according to WPBF.

Doral is less than two miles from the president's golf club. But, as CNN and CBS Miami point out, it is also located in Miami-Dade County -- which has seen a 90 percent increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the last 13 days.

There has also been an 86 percent increase in ICU bed use and a 127 percent increase in ventilators being needed.

