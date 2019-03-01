President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted a parody campaign sign for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

The meme reads "Warren" in large blue letters with "1/2020th" below it. The design originated on conservative outlet The Daily Wire.

The tweet takes another swipe at Democrat Warren's recent announcement that she will run for president in 2020. It also takes a swipe at Warren's ancestry.

Back in October, Warren released results from a DNA test that supported her claims of having some Native American ancestors. However, she received some blowback because the test showed the ancestry percentage could only be 1/1,024, Politico reported.

Trump and other conservative leaders have long ridiculed Warren's claims of Native American ancestry. The president also drew extensive criticism for calling Warren the racially-charged nickname "Pocahontas."

